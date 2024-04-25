Delhi govt asks hospitals to initiate action plan as heatwave conditions loom

NEW DELHI: In view of rising temperatures in the national capital and the possibility of a advancing heat wave looming large, the Delhi government has asked hospitals to initiate a heat-relief action plan and ensure preparedness to deal with Heat Related Incidents (HRIs).
In an order issued by the health department, the government has directed that health facilities must maintain a database of patients coming in with heat-related illnesses in the emergency and the associated mortality for surveillance.
In the health department order, it has specified infrastructural changes, procurement of tools, medicines and designated space for the management of HRI patients.
“Prevent heat-ralated illnesses through provision of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, and equipment to support and management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance, etc,” the order read.
It also asked the healthcare facilities to train their staff for better management of the HRIs. According to doctors, heat-related illnesses occur when the body can’t cool itself down well enough to maintain a healthy temperature.
These illnesses can be mild, like heat rash, sunburn, and heat cramps, or severe, like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration.
The advisory was issued by the health department based on the Centre’s National Action Plan for Climate Change and Human Health. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had drafted a localized heat action for the city last year. However, it is yet to be notified by the Delhi government.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the definition of a heatwave depends on the physiography of regions. The IMD will declare a heatwave if the maximum temperature recorded at a station is 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in the coast, and 30 degrees Celsius or more in the hills.
Cases with suspected heat stroke should be rapidly assessed and actively cooled using standard treatment protocols
Designate safe, accessible area for rapid whole-body cooling of heat exhaustion and heatstroke patients
Procure equipments like rectal thermometer, ice boxes, ice cubes, cold water, tarp, ice coolers, fans, and set-up cooling area
Ensure training of attending medical staff and relevant first-responders in triage
Keeping ambulances with ice packs and cold water to transport serious patients to the nearest equipped health care facility