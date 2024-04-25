Delhi: Respond to injustice with vote, AAP urges people

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders, workers and members of the doctors’ wing of the party took to the streets to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Led by the AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kuldeep Kumar, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP. The protesters alleged that Kejriwal was denied insulin for 23 days in Tihar jail. The AAP doctors’ wing rallied the public, urging them to respond to injustice with their votes, under the slogan ‘Jail ka jawaab vote se’.

Meanwhile, three AAP workers were briefly detained on Wednesday during a protest here at ITO Chowk against the alleged mistreatment of Delhi Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, officials said. Kuldeep Kumar said Kejriwal has provided many facilities to the people of Delhi.

“He has given free bus services for our sisters, provided free electricity and 24-hour-water to the people, upgraded government schools and hospitals into excellent ones. Such a Chief Minister has been put in jail by BJP through conspiracy. The people of Delhi are ready to answer this with their votes. The people of Delhi are coming out on the streets and campaigning and making the voters aware of how BJP first implicated Kejriwal in a false case. Now he is being tortured even in jail,” the INDIA candidate hit out at the safron party.