Delhi: Setback to Congress as former minister resigns from party

The disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday and left it to the AICC to decide whether to take any action on complaints against Chauhan.
The Congress flag used for representational purpose.File photo
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress received a setback when former Delhi minister and AICC member Rajkumar Chauhan quit the party a day after the city Congress’ disciplinary committee met, party sources said. Chauhan was reportedly involved in an altercation with AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria on Sunday.

The disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday and left it to the AICC to decide whether to take any action on complaints against Chauhan. During a meeting held on Sunday at the residence of Babria, a heated argument reportedly erupted between the two.

The party’s disciplinary committee, under the chairmanship of Narendra Nath, unanimously decided that the AICC should act against Chauhan.

“When I started speaking in the meeting, Babria repeatedly asked me to ‘get out’. I was trying to tell him that the candidate, who has got the ticket (Udit Raj), is abusing every caste,” said Chauhan. “I am a four-time MLA. An outsider was telling me to get out. That’s why I was angry,” he added.

