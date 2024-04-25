Delhi's education department invites applications for PM Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for bravery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department has invited applications from all children attending city schools for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – an award bestowed upon children above the age of 5 years to duly recognise young brave hearts for their selfless acts of exceptional bravery towards others.
To honour young children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements, who serve as role models and have made a widespread and visible impact on society in various fields including sports, social service, science & technology, environment, arts & culture, and innovation. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, instituted the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). These awards are presented by the President of India in New Delhi during a special ceremony held annually in January.
Any child, aged above 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as of July 31 of the current year), who is an Indian citizen and resides in India, is eligible to apply for the award. Applications for the PMRBP will only be accepted through the online portal https://awards.gov.in. The deadline for submitting online applications is July 31, 2024.
Objectives
The aim is awards the brave youth of the nation, as a tribute to the great valor and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Govind Singh Ji, for their supreme and unparalleled sacrifice at the tender ages of 9 and 6 years.
To commemorate the enduring commitment of the government towards children and their well-being. This initiative will also provide an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the capabilities and contributions of children.
For extraordinary contribution in nation-building
Children between 5 and 18 will be awarded on innovations in any field that have positively impacted society at large, for demonstrating leadership skills in motivating, organizing, and mobilizing the community towards the rights of women, children and others.