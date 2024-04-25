Delhi's education department invites applications for PM Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for bravery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department has invited applications from all children attending city schools for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – an award bestowed upon children above the age of 5 years to duly recognise young brave hearts for their selfless acts of exceptional bravery towards others.

To honour young children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements, who serve as role models and have made a widespread and visible impact on society in various fields including sports, social service, science & technology, environment, arts & culture, and innovation. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, instituted the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). These awards are presented by the President of India in New Delhi during a special ceremony held annually in January.

Any child, aged above 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as of July 31 of the current year), who is an Indian citizen and resides in India, is eligible to apply for the award. Applications for the PMRBP will only be accepted through the online portal https://awards.gov.in. The deadline for submitting online applications is July 31, 2024.