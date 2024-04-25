IIT-D takes initiative for inclusion of PwD students

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi is taking multiple initiatives to promote the inclusion of students with disabilities. From adjustable height tables and making labs accessible to elevated wheelchair accessibility, the institution is striving to create an accommodating environment within the campus.

The Office of Accessible Education, a part of the Diversity and Inclusion Office at IIT Delhi, is leading the charge in implementing inclusive initiatives. These efforts span academic accommodations, transportation accessibility, infrastructure enhancements, and active involvement of students with disabilities in extracurricular activities.

One of the latest endeavours towards inclusivity is the installation of portable, accessible restrooms for persons with disabilities in the main administrative building and other academic blocks to address mobility issues. Additionally, the institution has procured an accessible e-cart for facilitating transportation for students with disabilities across the campus.

The campus buildings have been made more accessible through the addition of ramps, braille signage, and accessible hostel accommodations. Common areas now feature ramps to enhance accessibility, while height-adjustable tables and elevated wheelchairs have been provided in labs to ensure participation in experiments. Notably, IIT Delhi boasts probably the country’s first accessible chemistry lab.