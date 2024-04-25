Lovable laughs

In January, ardent viewers of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (TTSJF) were introduced to a comic who stole the spotlight. Award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comic, Zarna Garg has been on the high ever since clips from her sets garnered much praise and attention online. With a Prime Video stand-up special, One in a Billion, already under her belt, Zarna’s Indian-American mom spirit has made heads turn. From diving into stories and anecdotes about immigrating from Mumbai to establishing a life in New York City (NYC),to spilling the beans about the tough life of being a parent in the city, Zarna has come a long way in telling her story. With much more yet to be told, Zarna has turned a globetrotter, taking her upcoming stand-up special, Practical People Win, international. After the first stop in Dubai, the show’s next leg is the India tour and we couldn’t be more excited to reach out to ‘America’s favourite Indian aunty’ for an extensive chat about her iconic homecoming.

How do we win, Zarna?

Zarna assures us that these shows will follow her signature satirical Indian mom approach and address how we can ‘win in life’. “My show will be a classic stand-up comedy show. I take great pride in writing jokes and I love writing jokes about the life that I know, which is one of being a traditional Indian mom in NYC,” Zarna begins. Elucidating on topics like the career choices of her children and themes exploring family dynamics, she adds, “I let all my shows end on a positive life-affirming note — on how I’m going to help you win. It’s not just about me winning. I have already won because I my tickets are sold out.”

The comedienne’s homecoming is all the more special as she notes that this will be an opportunity for her to share stories in the country, the audiences of which have given her an overwhelming response with a few sold-out shows! “This (pointing to her face) is who I am. This is me everywhere I go. I’ve lived in America for over 30 years but I’ve never not been an Indian woman. My heart has been tied to India since the day I left it,” she says, emphasising further the impact of her roots,

“India never really leaves you, it’s that kind of a place. Also, the ties are so deep that when people come to my show, they often forget that I live in America because I speak Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi. Since I grew up in Mumbai, I had to learn these languages in school and I still speak these languages.”