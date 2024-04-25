Open drains, garbage-littered streets, poor law and order–the story of Badli

NEW DELHI: Nestled on the outskirts of bustling New Delhi, the village of Badli paints a picture of quaint yet pressing struggles. Its winding alleys, adorned with refuse and open drains, bear witness to the cramped existence of its inhabitants, dwelling in structures of modest stature but towering resilience.

Echoes of discontent reverberate through the air, mingling with the stagnant waters of frequent floods that plague the village streets. “It’s baffling to reconcile our reality with the grandeur of being in the nation’s capital,” laments Sunil Yadav, a voice among many in the chorus of dissatisfaction.

Yet, beyond the tangible debris lies an invisible adversary – pollution. Badli shares its breath with the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, a bustling nexus of logistics where the daily dance of trucks further fouls the air. Close proximity to the Bhalswa landfill only compounds the issue.

Naveen Gupta, a seasoned denizen, bemoans the perennial neglect from law enforcement, allowing the soil to absorb the blood spilled in senseless violence. The area is also frequently in the news as crime is rampant. Naveen Gupta, who has lived in the village for the past 30 years said. “Our area has always been neglected by the police. As a result, murders and other serious crimes have always been common here