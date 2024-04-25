Saurabh Bharadwaj meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had a 30-minute meeting with Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail on Wednesday, and said that Kejriwal had asked the public not to worry about him. Bharadwaj said that the meeting was held within the confines of the ‘mulakat jangla’, where he talked to Kejriwal through a phone.

“I had a half-an-hour meeting in the ‘mulakat jangla’. He said that people should not worry about him. He said he is strong and he will continue his fight,” Bharadwaj told the media.

Despite his arrest by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case, Kejriwal has refused to relinquish his position, with the AAP reaffirming its commitment to him continuing to lead the government from jail.

Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal remains actively involved, directing ministers to address pressing issues such as water supply and healthcare provision in government hospitals. He has also urged party MLAs to engage with constituents and provide assistance.