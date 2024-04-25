Textbooks provided by Samagra Shiksha to be verified daily: Delhi education department

NEW DELHI: Textbooks provided by Samagra Shiksha in schools are to be verified on a daily basis, the Education Department has mandated. Effective immediately, the District Urban Resource Coordinators and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators will undertake the task of verifying textbooks supplied by Samagra Shiksha for classes 1-5 in Delhi government, MCD, and NDMC schools.

Samagra Shiksha, an encompassing programme spanning from pre-school to Class 12, aims at enhancing school effectiveness by ensuring equal opportunities to schooling and equitable learning outcomes. This initiative consolidates the previous schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, and Teacher Education.

According to the education department notification, the verification of textbooks is to be conducted daily. Coordinators are required to submit the verification report the following day either via email or in printed form to the relevant authorities. “The decision has been made to verify textbooks provided at the school level on a daily basis. The role of CRCCs is crucial in this process, as each CRCC must complete the verification of textbooks received by the head of schools in their cluster daily and submit the verification report to DURCC promptly. Additionally, each DURCC is tasked with verifying textbooks from at least five schools in each district on a weekly basis,” stated the notice issued by the education department.

The notice further specifies that DURCCs must submit a consolidated report of textbook verification for a seven-day period to the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha-Delhi via email and signed printed copies. This report should include daily verification reports conducted by CRCCs until the distribution of textbooks is finalized.

Issued by the Deputy Director of Education on April 24, the notification underscores the importance of regular textbook verification to ensure education quality and compliance.