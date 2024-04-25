The partisanship of truth

Talk of an embarrassment of riches. In the year of Anatomy of a Fall, yet another French courtroom drama, Cedric Kahn’s The Goldman Case makes for cinema at its most compelling. Having premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes last year, the film went on to become a major box office success in France and recently played at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai.

Set in 1975 France, Kahn’s film is inspired by the trials of real-life Leftist intellectual-activist-gentleman-criminal Pierre Goldman. He is sentenced to life imprisonment in the first trial for four armed robberies, one of which was in a Paris pharmacy in 1969 that resulted in the killing of two pharmacists.

However, Goldman denied having a hand in it and pleaded not guilty to the murder charges while confessing to committing three earlier thefts. It’s this second trial that’s the focus of Kahn’s riveting film that derives much of the power from the taut original screenplay, written by him and Nathalie Hertzberg, along with Arieh Worthalter’s simmering performance in the lead role.

Despite taking occasional liberties with the truth, Kahn and Hertzberg are scrupulous in documenting the famous second trial in all its minute details. Simultaneously, they mine the inherent drama in the situation and create a fascinating portrait of a hero who is himself facing partisanship and injustice; or so he claims. As he puts it in the court: “I’m innocent because I’m innocent. Not even you can change the fact.” Such a provocative approach opens his case to the risk of a death sentence.