AAP plans to send Sunita Kejriwal to Delhi poll front

NEW DELHI: With nearly a month left for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to ramp up its campaign by sending Sunita Kejriwal, wife of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to the poll front.
The former IRS officer came to the limelight after she relayed messages of Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. On March 31, she addressed the joint rally of INDIA bloc over the arrest of her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to party leaders, Sunita will attend a roadshow in East Delhi’s Kondli assembly next week. The party has fielded MLA Kuldeep Kumar as the INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi.
“She will be among the city’s main campaigners and will campaign in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming days,” said a senior party leader.
The AAP earlier released a list of 40-star Gujarat campaigners, including Kejriwal, his wife, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.
During a rally named ‘Ulgulan Nyay Maharally’ in Jharkhand’s Ranchi last Sunday. She alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to “kill her husband” in jail by withholding the insulin.
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the next phase of the party’s Lok Sabha campaign, ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ (response to imprisonment (of Kejriwal) with vote), will begin from April 27.
“Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will also go among the people,” Rai said.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a press conference that Sunita Kejriwal will campaign in different areas of Delhi. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also campaign in Delhi. Singh said the AAP’s main slogan is ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’.
Kejriwal, who is like a son of Delhi people and who arranged free education, health, water, electricity facilities, has been put in jail by the BJP government and he must be released from there, Singh said.
The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Congress in Delhi and has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.
The national capital will go to polls on May 25.