AAP plans to send Sunita Kejriwal to Delhi poll front

NEW DELHI: With nearly a month left for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to ramp up its campaign by sending Sunita Kejriwal, wife of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to the poll front.

The former IRS officer came to the limelight after she relayed messages of Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. On March 31, she addressed the joint rally of INDIA bloc over the arrest of her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to party leaders, Sunita will attend a roadshow in East Delhi’s Kondli assembly next week. The party has fielded MLA Kuldeep Kumar as the INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi.

“She will be among the city’s main campaigners and will campaign in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming days,” said a senior party leader.

The AAP earlier released a list of 40-star Gujarat campaigners, including Kejriwal, his wife, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

During a rally named ‘Ulgulan Nyay Maharally’ in Jharkhand’s Ranchi last Sunday. She alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to “kill her husband” in jail by withholding the insulin.