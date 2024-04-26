Delhi: AAP metro campaign gains pace

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party leaders and volunteers embarked on a campaign at metro stations, distributing pamphlets advocating for citizens to respond to injustice with their votes on Thursday. The initiative, joined by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and INDIA alliance candidate Somnath Bharti, aimed to rally commuters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 25, urging them to dismantle authoritarian rule through the ballot box.

The party also unveiled its campaign anthem, “Jail ka Jawab Vote Se,” symbolising their stance against dictatorial governance, unemployment, inflation, and alleged political persecution targeting opposition figures, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhardwaj emphasised the urgency of conveying their message to Delhi’s populace, highlighting their presence at metro stations alongside Somnath Bharti to distribute pamphlets and launch the campaign song. He expressed the city’s discontent over Kejriwal’s incarceration, stressing the collective resolve of AAP and Delhi’s citizens to counteract such actions with their votes.

The anthem, composed and voiced by senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey, serves as a rallying cry against looming threats under BJP rule. As the AAP gears up for the third phase of its campaign starting April 27, they plan to engage voters through various channels, including messages from CM Kejriwal’s spouse, Sunita Kejriwal, and key leaders like Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted Kejriwal’s significant electoral victories and the party’s successes in other states, underscoring the BJP’s desperation to undermine AAP’s influence. He accused the BJP of resorting to undemocratic tactics, including imprisoning opposition leaders and destabilizing elected governments through coercion and manipulation.