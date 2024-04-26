Delhi: BJP accuses AAP of nine years of stagnation and corruption

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP on Thursday, criticising their campaign song and claiming that the party had lost touch with the people of Delhi after nine years of development inertia and corruption. “After Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement in the liquor scam case, the support for the party has completely waned, and even volunteers associated with the party are distancing themselves from it,” Sachdeva said.

Speaking on the state of affairs in Delhi, Sachdeva said that middle-class families in the city were disillusioned as a result of exorbitant electricity prices of Rs 8 per unit for households and Rs 13 per unit for shopkeepers.

“Today, the situation of water supply in Delhi is so dire that in unauthorized colonies, it has become common for people to be assaulted when fetching water from tankers or public taps, and recently, a woman was murdered while filling water,” he said

He accused AAP of attempting to save face by portraying Kejriwal’s arrest as political martyrdom and asserted that the people of Delhi, as well as those in the 21 constituencies where AAP is contesting, have decided to reject the party.

“Today, not just Delhi, but even the people of Punjab are distressed by the development stagnation and rapid corruption under the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule,” he said.