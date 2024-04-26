‘Delhi CM kept under CCTV watch’: AAP MP writes to PM

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the Tihar Jail was put under round the clock CCTV camera surveillance.

The senior AAP leader also charged that Tihar Jail has been turned into a “torture house” for Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case, is lodged under judicial custody in Tihar Jail since the beginning of this month.

Singh said that the treatment meted out to Kejriwal was against “democratic dignity” and needed to be stopped immediately. The three-page letter penned by Singh in Hindi also attacked the two while raising the issue of alleged 24-hour CCTV surveillance and “harassment” of Kejriwal citing that the chief minister was provided insulin for high blood sugar after 23 days in jail.

“His each activity is being watched as if he was being spied by some big time spy,” Singh alleged. Citing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the AAP MP wrote, “It is very important to have opposition in a democracy. Governments will come and go, political parties will be formed and disintegrated but the country should survive and democracy should always remain.”

Singh questioned was it Kejriwal’s “crime” that he gave good education to the poor children of Delhi, provided good treatment to people, made electricity and water free, planned a scheme for providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

The BJP has hit back at the AAP, alleging that it was using Kejriwal’s imprisonment to create sympathy in the Lok Sabha polls. “The AAP is trying to save its political existence by portraying Kejriwal’s arrest for corruption as political martyrdom,” it alleged.