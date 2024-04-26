Delhi education department to help entry-level admissions for EWS and disadvantaged groups

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education announced on Thursday that it will soon facilitate admissions for Economically Weaker Sections/Disadvantaged Group Category and Children with Disabilities Category in Private Unaided Recognized Schools under the Delhi School Education Act & Rules and the RTE Act. This applies to entry-level classes (Pre-school/Nursery, Pre-primary/KG, and Primary/Class-1) for the academic session 2024-2025.

The admission process will be conducted through a computerized online system, starting from April 30. Only one application per child is permitted for the online admission process. Multiple applications for a child will result in the cancellation of the child’s candidature, even if they succeed in the admission lottery.

Additionally, according to a circular dated October 4, 2023, issued by the Director (Education), it is mandatory to submit the Aadhaar number of Parents/Legal Guardian when applying for admission at the entry level under EWS/DG/CWSN in Private Unaided Recognized Schools.

Schools in Delhi have been instructed to avoid duplicity of applications. However, the Aadhaar number of the child is not mandatory for applying online for admission under EWS/DG/CWSN category, as stated in the notification.