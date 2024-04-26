Delhi HC to hear pleas of FB, WhatsApp against IT rules on tracing originator

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on August 14 petitions by WhatsApp LLC and its parent company Facebook Inc, now Meta, challenging the 2021 Information Technology (IT) rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information.

Observing that the matter would have to be argued by the parties, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked if the issue has been considered in any other country. “There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil,” the lawyer appearing for WhatsApp said, adding that the requirement was against the privacy of users and the rule was introduced without any consultation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora, said privacy rights were not absolute and “somewhere balance has to be done.” Central government counsel said the rule was significant when objectionable content is spread on platforms in cases such as those of communal violence.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were announced by the government on February 25, 2021 and required large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to comply with the latest norms.

The bench ordered that the matter be listed for hearing on August 14 to await the transfer of all other petitions challenging several aspects of the 2021 IT Rules to it pursuant to a Supreme Court order.