Delhi University kicks off registration process for PG admissions via CUET 2024 scores

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) on Thursday kicked off the registration process for PG admissions via CUET 2024 scores. The online application process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal started at the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The process will remain open till May 25, said officials. Till 2022, Delhi University used to administer admission through the university entrance test.

According to the officials, this year admissions will be done on a total of 13,500 seats for PG seats which include Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, 120 seats each for BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses.

The PG admissions will also include MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master in Fine Arts.

Once the PG registration process ends, the varsity will release the first allocation list (round 1) following which candidates will have to accept the allocated seat. Thereafter, the respective department, centre, and college will verify and approve the online application form. The students will next have to pay the fees to reserve their seats.

DU will start the admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses in the second phase after the CUET UG examinations are over. The dates for the UG admissions will be declared by mid-May, Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi shared.