Denim rules

In a groundbreaking collaboration that weaves together the rugged essence of denim with the luxurious allure of Indian couture, Lee has teamed up with the iconic Suneet Varma, creating a collection that’s as avant-garde as it is deeply rooted in heritage. It draws inspiration from the rich vistas of Indian culture and the unyielding charm of denim, and finds its muse in the effervescent Sara Ali Khan, whose vibrant energy and innate style embody the spirit of this collaboration. Each piece, meticulously designed, stands as a testament to the innovative spirit of Lee and the exquisite elegance of Suneet Varma’s designs, promising to adorn the modern wardrobe with a touch of Indian opulence and the indomitable spirit of denim.

This collection is not just a fusion of fashion; it’s a celebration of the modern Indian woman.

From corsets to bell-bottom jeans and maxi skirts to statement-making dresses, each garment in the Lee X Suneet Varma collection displays sophistication and elegance, offering a unique mix of contemporary style and timeless charm.

Beyond the conventional

“Beyond the challenges inherent in moulding denim and merging it with Indian couture, I viewed it as a tremendous opportunity to do something new,” says Suneet, about the latest collection.

The collection is a tribute to the youth, the doers, and those who make their own rules. It’s a celebration of individuality and the courage to stand out in a world that often follows the herd. It’s almost as if denim has a mind of its own, and in this collection, it’s trying to transform itself with more washes, more tailoring and more embellishment. This untamed couture preserves the classic appeal of denim while incorporating it with high-fashion sensibilities.

“When Lee approached me for a collaboration, I think they were intrigued by my vision for denim — seeing it as more than just a rugged fabric but as a canvas for innovation and elegance. They resonated with what I proposed and the possibilities we could explore together, and that’s how the collaboration came to be,” says the designer.