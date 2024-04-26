DGHS asks medicos not to wear jewellery below elbow during duty hours

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Healthcare Services (DGHS) has asked all healthcare workers og the central hospitals to not use mobile phones and remove all types of jewelry below the elbow during duty hours.

The reason cited by the DGHS is minimize risk of infection transmission while dealing with patients.

“It has come to our attention that there is an immediate need to reinforce certain safety measures within our workplace. There is substantial evidence that wearing hand jewelry below elbow increases total skin microorganism counts. Similarly, use of mobile phones, while on duty especially in critical areas like ICUS, HDUS, post operative wards and OTs, pose infection risks,” it said.

“Effective immediately, all healthcare workers of Central Govt. Hospitals are required to remove all types of jewelry below the elbow while on duty. This includes rings, bangles, bracelets, religious threads and wristwatches. This precaution is essential to minimize the risk of infection transmission and to ensure that an optimum standard of hygiene and patient care are maintained at all times. Respective hospitals can revise their SOPs on hand hygiene and specifically mention where wrist watches are permitted,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DGHS added that a policy is needed to limit the use of mobilphones during duty hours. “There may be a need to develop and enforce a policy to restrict the use of phones in patient areas and critical zones such as, ICUS, Post operative wards and Operation Rooms,” it said.

“We understand that this may require some adjustments, but we trust that you will prioritize the safety and welfare of our patients above all else. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated and will contribute to creating a safer and more conducive healing environment for all,” it added.