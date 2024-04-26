Homeless voters decline from 7,032 to 832 in Delhi: Data

NEW DELHI: The number of homeless persons registered as voters has declined compared to the previous election.

According to data from the Chief Electoral’s Office (CEO), the number of such voters has gone down by 832 in 2024 from 7,032 in 2019.

However, officials said the number may go up as the last day to register as a voter in this category is April 28.

The figure came after a city-wide survey by Booth Level Officer (BLO). According to the survey, most such voters are concentrated in Central Delhi, followed by North Delhi.

No homeless voter was registered in South East and North East Delhi till April 19.

According to a senior officer of Delhi’s poll body, homeless people do not have any proof of identity. A special camp is organized from time to time to create their identity cards. The BLO conducts surveys to ensure their identity at railway stations, bus stations, markets and footpaths.