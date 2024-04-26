Medical board suggests Delhi CM to continue insulin twice a day for five days

NEW DELHI: A 5-member medical board set up on the direction of a court has suggested the administration of low-dose insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twice a day for the next five days in Tihar Jail, official sources said on Thursday.

They said the board will review the situation after five days. The board constituted by the director of AIIMS consists of an endocrinologist.

The first dose of insulin was given to Kejriwal on Monday evening when his sugar level had spiked up to 217. The medical board, formed the next day, advised the continuation of the dosage for five days, sources said.

He is getting a low dose of insulin twice a day, before lunch and dinner daily, they said. “Kejriwal’s health is being monitored and he is being provided home-cooked food and other medicines prescribed by his doctors,” said a Tihar Jail official.

AAP has alleged a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin and other medicines for diabetes.

The CM was arrested on March 21 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written to PM Modi and LG VK Saxena, alleging that Kejriwal was put under round-the-clock CCTV camera surveillance. The AAP leader said Tihar jail has been turned into a “torture house” for the CM.