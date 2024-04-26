Minor girl gets boyfriend killed at India Gate

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near the highly secured zone of the national capital -- India Gate -- by a man on the instructions of a minor girl, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Prabhat, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, and a native of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) DK Mahla said information regarding a quarrel near India Gate was received at Kartavya Path police station on Wednesday around 9 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Upon reaching the spot, the injured (identified as Prabhat) was found injured and was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” the DCP said.

It was found that Prabhat was an ice cream vendor at C-Hexagon India Gate who had come just on that day as a vendor. One person in his twenties came to his ice cream cart and stabbed him multiple times.

“Blood and slippers were found at the spot, which were seized by the police team. But the mobile phone of the deceased was missing. Family members of the deceased were questioned at length, and it came on record that Prabhat was in a relationship with one minor girl,” said the DCP.