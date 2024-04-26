NCRTC offers premium coach in NaMo Bharat train for voters

NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage passengers to exercise their democratic right to vote in the Parliamentary elections, NCRTC has launched a campaign for the polls scheduled to be held on 26th April 2024. This initiative aligns with various efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to engage and empower citizens in actively participating in the electoral process.

Passengers who cast their votes will be eligible for a complimentary upgrade to the Premium Coach from the standard coach. They only need to purchase their standard coach ticket from the ‘RRTS Connect app’ and show their ‘inked finger’ to the station staff near the AFC gates of the Premium Lounge at the platform level to avail of this offer.

The Namo Bharat train consists of six coaches, with one coach being a premium coach, while the other five coaches are standard. Passengers booking their standard coach tickets from the ‘RRTS Connect App’ will be eligible for this upgrade.

Aligned with the ECI’s ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’ campaign for enhanced voter participation in General Elections 2024, this initiative seeks to cultivate a sense of community and civic responsibility among passengers by highlighting the significance of engaging in the electoral process. NCRTC is offering passengers the chance to enjoy the enhanced comfort and convenience of the Premium Coach on the Namo Bharat train.