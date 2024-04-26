The diary of the van Tomars

Mera naam Priya hai aur mai van me rehti hu (My name is Priya and I live in a van).” Every video by Priya Sharma, an Indian-origin Australian travel influencer, begins with the phrase as she and her partner journey across Australia in their home on wheels. But did you know, there is an Indian version of this unique lifestyle?

Meet Ajay Tomar, a 62-year-old retired person from Greater Noida, and his wife Sunita Tomar, 58, who have transformed their Ford EcoSport into a “chalta firrta ghar” (a mobile home). They use it to travel across India, experiencing the beauty of the country at their own pace.

Post-retirement mobility

“I worked with the department of food and civil supplies, and thanks to the perks of the job, we often used the leave travel concession (LTC) to explore various places. However, these trips were often rushed, and we felt as if we have never truly experienced the places we visited. That’s why, after my retirement, we decided to travel in our car, on our terms, and truly savour every moment,” he says.

After Ajay retired in January 2022, their plans hit a snag when Sunita developed a severe spinal condition, confining her to bed rest for a month. However, this setback became an opportunity for Sunita to delve into her dream of travelling in their car. She spent her time researching and watching videos of other vloggers, especially those who were undertaking similar journeys in India. One such inspiration was Kapil Sharma, a travel vlogger from Ajmer, known as ‘Ghumkkad Bugz’ on social media.