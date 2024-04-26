Tihar continues its battle against gadgets and gangs

NEW DELHI: Tihar Jail, once a bastion of containment against criminal elements since pre-independence, continues its daily tussle to keep its denizens from wreaking havoc on the outside world. At the forefront of this battle lies the perpetual struggle against gang turf wars and the illicit embrace of modern technology, particularly the ubiquitous mobile phone.

Reports from within the prison department reveal a staggering haul: over the past 15 months alone, authorities have seized a staggering 1100 mobile phones from inmates, alongside contraband like makeshift weapons and hand-rolled cigarettes, during surprise raids.

In a particularly audacious incident last July, officials unearthed a cache of mobile phones buried 2-3 feet underground by resourceful inmates. The proliferation of mobile phones behind bars poses a grave risk, exemplified by recent instances where notorious figures like Lawrence Bishnoi and alleged scam artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar were caught orchestrating serious crimes via cell phone.

A senior jail official candidly admits to the relentless nature of this struggle, with superintendents and security officers engaged in a daily game of cat-and-mouse.

Thanks to a robust intelligence network and proactive raid tactics, authorities claim to have significantly disrupted criminal activities within the prison walls, dealing a hefty blow to underworld operations.