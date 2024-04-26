Ugandan national robbed, molested in south Delhi's Chhattarpur

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Ugandan national was robbed and her clothes torn by two men in south Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahari area, police said on Friday.

The woman was found on a road in an injured state when police reached the spot, responding to a PCR call.

"On Thursday around 12 am, a PCR call regarding a woman who was injured on road was received at Police Station Mehrauli. On reaching the spot, a Ugandan national woman was found injured," a police officer said.

Two men, Manoj, 24, and Rinku Kashyap, 26, both labourers, have been arrested in connection with the assault, the officer said.

According to the victim's complaint, around 10.45 pm, she was passing from the 'phool mandi' on the 100-foot road in Chhattarpur Pahari when she found herself being stalked by two men who had a dog with them, police said.

She got scared and tried to get away from the dog, but the two grabbed her from behind and dragged her behind a wall. They hit her on the head with a stone and tore her clothes before fleeing, they said.

The woman alleged that the two men snatched her purse, which contained Rs 800 in cash and one silver ring.

"Both are drug addicts. They were found intoxicated when apprehended," the officer said.