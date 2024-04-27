Delhi: AI-cams, drones to keep tab on campaigns, 150 personnel to be deployed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi poll body is all set for the next stage in this edition of the general elections which is monitoring the activities of candidates once the official notification has been issued.

Poll officials have said stringent security measures will be implemented to ensure that the polls are conducted peacefully and in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

To that extent, the poll body would use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras and drones this time. Officials said that the AI-enabled cameras will be installed in election rallies of candidates to assess the expenditure incurred by them during the programmes.

According to officials, Delhi Police has written a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking it to provide 200 drones equipped with sophisticated technology in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

After we get the permission which is expected soon, the drones will be taken on rent, an official said.

A team of 150 personnel have been trained for this who will be deployed by the poll body to monitor the events.