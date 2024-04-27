Delhi: Man held for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man impersonating as a Singapore Airlines pilot was nabbed while wandering in the Metro Skywalk area near the Delhi airport, a police officer said on Friday. According to the officer, the accused was identified as Sangeet Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The officer said that a youth clad in a Singapore Airlines pilot uniform was spotted wandering in the Metro Skywalk area on Thursday following which he was intercepted by the security staff.

“Presenting himself as a Singapore Airlines pilot to CISF personnel, he displayed an ID card hanging from his neck. Upon interception, he was identified as Sangeet Singh in possession of a Singapore Airlines ID card for in-flight operations, which were subsequently confirmed to be counterfeit upon verification,” the officer said.

Investigations revealed that he had forged the IDs using an online app and purchased the uniform accessories from Sector 9 in Dwarka.