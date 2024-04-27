Delhi: ‘Spider-couple’ booked for rash driving after video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Two youths, including a 19-year-old woman, wearing the costumes of superhero “Spider-man”, were booked for performing stunts on city roads, an official said on Friday.The accused, identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), are residents of Najafgarh in Delhi.

According to the official, a post going viral on social media showed a biker in a spider-man costume performing a stunt without a helmet or a number plate on Urban Extension Road-II or NH-344M in the city. Accordingly, the police swung into action and initiated an inquiry into the matter. During investigation, the cops identified the accused motorcycle riders as social media influencers.

“The riders have been booked for offences of driving without helmet, without mirror, without licence, dangerous driving and not displaying number plate etc,” a police officer said.

Aditya runs an Instagram account named “Indian Spidey Official” wherein he shares reels and videos of himself in spider man’s attire. His account has nearly 10,000 followers but the video for which he was booked has already garnered nearly 9.7 lakh views. Aditya has been seen performing in schools too.

Insta icon unbothered

Despite police penalising the young Instagrammer for his alleged crime, he posted a video from the police custody.