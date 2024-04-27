Delhi: Two stabbed to death after an argument over smoking

NEW DELHI: Two people were stabbed to death by a group of people in the outskirts of Delhi after an argument over smoking cigarettes turned violent, an official said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sameer, resident of Bhalswa Dairy and Fardeen, resident of Sunday Bazaar in outer-north Delhi. According to the official, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received on Thursday at 1:22 am at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

“Sameer was admitted to BJRM Hospital with signs of physical assault by a sharp object, resulting in incision wounds to the abdomen and shoulder. Later, Sameer was referred to LNJP Hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared him unfit to give a statement,” the official said.

Another victim, Fardeen, who was an e-rickshaw driver, had a stab wound to the abdomen and died on the spot.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered based on the statement of a witness, Mubin. “He stated that there was a Walima (reception) party for his cousin Rizwan in Gali No-2, Rajeev Nagar, and apart from their relatives, Fardeen, who was a neighbour, was also invited,” said DCP (Outer North) RK Singh.