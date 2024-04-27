LS polls: Gautam Buddh Nagar seat records 53 per cent voter turnout

NEW DELHI: Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency recorded 53.30 per cent peaceful voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed. It had recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

The constituency, with its diverse political landscape, saw a total of 15 candidates vying for the seat. This includes a mix of established politicians and new faces, all hoping to secure the votes of over 26.75 lakh registered voters.

The voting started on a peaceful note with nearly 12 per cent voting at 9 am in the seat comprising Dadri, Noida, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja assembly segments. Sikandrabad and Khujra geographically fall in the adjoining Bulandshahr district but are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

The turnout reached 24 per cent at 11 am, nearly 35 per cent at 1 pm, 44 per cent at 3 pm and 51.60 per cent at 5 pm.

According to the reports, one of the EVMs malfunctioned at a polling station in Noida Sector 66, and the Election Commission officials replaced the machine. At Mamura in Greater Noida, an EVM reportedly broke down.

Among the prominent figures exercising their franchise were Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and Noida District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.