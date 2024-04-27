Noida model polling booths to showcase ‘vibrant democracy’

NEW DELHI: The Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday sought to showcase ‘vibrant colours of democracy’; setting up model polling booths in a bid to promote the essence of the elctoral process and boost voter turnout. Voting percentage of the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency stood around 60% in the 2019 edition Lok Sabha polls.

To strengthen voter turnout, the administration took several steps such as providing facilities of waiting areas, clean drinking water, toilets and voter assistance booths at the polling stations. Further, over 35 ‘Model Polling Booths’ to celebrate the ‘Loktantra ka Mahaparv’ (the festival of democracy), made polling day colourful for the residents of the city.

The model booths were decorated to exhibit the significance of voting and make the voters engage in the festival of democracy. From entrance till exit at these polling stations, the voters were regaled with the arrangements made by the district administration. Every entrance of the model polling station was decked with balloons in the colour of the Indian national flag.

At one of the schools where a model polling station was installed, students along with teachers had made several posters depicting the significance of exercising the democratic right to vote.