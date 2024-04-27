Over 3,000 files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Friday alleged that more than 3,000 files of development projects are pending with AAP government, including 420 files that remain stalled at the Chief Minister’s end.

“The Kejriwal government is not meant for administration and governance but publicity and corruption, which is evident by 3,060 files lying pending, gathering dust at its different departments. Also, there are 420 files related to important work that are pending at the level of the chief minister,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said told the press.

Showing copies of purported official documents, Sachdeva claimed the files stuck up at the chief minister’s office were relatwed to ‘Garib Sanjivini Ayushman Yojna’, enhancing powers of Delhi Lokayukta, Delhi Water Policy file pending for seven years, development of unauthorised colonies, construction of STPs (sewage treatment plants) for Yamuna cleaning, among others.

“The pending files show that this government is least concerned about work and more interested in publicity and corruption. Still, they claim to be serving Delhi,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said water is a big problem in Delhi, and it is shameful that files related to Delhi’s water policy have been pending for 7 years, and similarly, the government has also kept files related to the reorganization of the Delhi Flood Control Board as pending. “Files related to STP construction by the Jal Board have been pending too,” he added.

Villages, colonies ignored

Sachdeva alleged the government has kept files related to development funds for villages in Delhi pending since 2018, adding, files related to development of ‘illegal’ colonies have been pending for more than two years.