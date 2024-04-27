Polling booths in Noida, Ghaziabad highrises receive good response

NEW DELHI: Polling stations set up by the Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations witnessed an impressive footfall of voters throughout the voting hours. With the booths at their doorsteps, the residents were seen participating enthusiastically in the voting process.

“The convenience of having the polling booth located in our society was a significant relief for all of us. We could vote at our leisure without any inconvenience. The district administration’s meticulous security arrangements at all polling stations inside societies further enhanced our confidence in the process,” shared Rajendra Kotnala, a resident living in one of the societies in Greater Noida.

Another resident, Sunil Sharma, expressed his gratitude for the authorities’ thoughtful decision. “In the previous election, our booth was nearly one kilometer away from the society, causing inconvenience and long queues. This time, the authorities’ decision to set up the booth in our society has made a significant difference. We were able to vote at our convenience,” he said.

Voters in 67 condominiums in Noida and Greater Noida voted at 101 polling booths at their societies. Noida’s 34 societies had 52 booths for 51,489 voters, while the Dadri assembly segment’s 33 societies had 49 booths for 39,288 voters. A total of 90,777 voters are registered to vote from polling booths set up at high-rises.

The Ghaziabad administration officials said overall, 33 such high-rises have been selected to have 53 polling booths to ensure ease of voting to residents. “People had to stand in long queues and senior citizens were facing issues at booths.”