Sunita Kejriwal to hold roadshow in East Delhi today

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will kick off her election campaigning for the AAP with a mega roadshow in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, as per the party.

It would be followed by another roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday when she will seek votes and blessings of the people for her husband.

According to minister Atishi, Kejriwal’s campaign will extend beyond Delhi to Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana. The BJP’s attempt to arrest Kejriwal has backfired, as people nationwide are rallying in his support and are poised to respond with votes, she added.

She underscored that the people of Delhi, Punjab, and the entire country stand with Arvind Kejriwal, and their support will translate into votes for AAP. Immediately after the imposition of the model code of conduct, the BJP-ruled central government and its political weapon, ED, arrested the Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi said.

“I want to tell BJP that their gamble has backfired completely. Whether it is Delhi-Punjab or the rest of the country, the common people are protesting against the arrest of Kejriwal, protesting against the dictatorship of PM Narendra Modi, protesting against this attack on democracy. The people are unanimously saying that they will answer the arrest of Kejriwal with their votes,” the senior AAP leader said.