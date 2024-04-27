Tech corner

TECNO POVA 6 PRO

Tecno’s new Pova 6 Pro 5G comes in a slim size (7.9 mm) and features a 6,000 mAh battery with up to 70 W charging. It also has an interesting back panel with an Arc interface with over 200 LEDs, which provide 100+ customisable options for calls, notifications, etc. I found the 120 Hz AMOLED display to be smooth, both for scrolling and viewing media, with the 1,300 nits of brightness helping even under bright sunlight. It has up to 24 GB of RAM and 256 gigs of storage. Even the dual speakers pumped out good quality sound. I found the cameras capable of taking good shots and video in most lighting conditions. What impressed me the most is the weight (195 g) and compact (7.9 mm thick) dimensions. Good option at this price point! amazon.in

EVIZ EL3

This security camera not only keeps you safe and secure, but also provides bright illumination that’s ideal for your backyard, front door or garage. The camera provides 2K resolution for sharp footage and can be panned horizontally. AI-powered human and vehicle detection is onboard (including licence plates), along with colour night vision, two-way talk, sirens, strobe lights, and storage via MicroSD and the cloud. ezviz.com

RAPZ ROKR GLITZ

The Rokr Glitz is a compact BT speaker from Rapz that sounds really good and looks stylish at its price point. I particularly liked how it reproduced vocals with wonderful clarity, especially for podcasts and audiobooks. Music sounds acceptable with stereo sound on board. The battery lasted me for about 6.5 hours, and using the karaoke mic provided with the speaker was, indeed, a fun experience. Youngsters will especially dig this speaker for its trendy looks. rapz.in