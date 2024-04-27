The big fat Indian election

My memory of elections is deeply associated with Prannoy Roy, India’s foremost and finest psephologist. The first televised coverage of an election result in India was produced during the 1989 general election. Roy who began his career as a TV journalist by covering it for Doordarshan and then as a news presenter in the international news show The World This Week became a household name. Thirty-five years since that coverage, we enter yet another election season, and the question we need to ask is: Is India an electoral autocracy?

That we hold an election on time, and that in every state and general election, the losing side and the party have unquestioningly accepted the result is a clear indication of our continuing faith in the electoral process. The same cannot be said even of the US elections. In India, no party has ever received more than 50 per cent of the vote share, so we have always had an opposition, though it has weakened considerably.

The electoral process in India does have its challenges – issues such as voter fraud, corruption, and the influence of money in politics pose significant hurdles to free and fair elections. Moreover, India’s vast geographical expanse and diverse population present logistical challenges in ensuring equitable access to the electoral process, particularly in remote and marginalised regions.

However, we do go to great lengths to ensure franchise. In Navin Chawla’s book, Every Vote Counts, he shares the story of a polling station that was set up in the village of Banej in Junagadh district in Gujarat for the 2009 election. Located in the heart of India’s only lion sanctuary, it was set up for a single voter – Pujari Bharatdas Dashandas. A presiding officer and two other officials travelled through almost 40km of dense jungle, accompanied by a couple of policemen presumably to keep the lions at bay!