ABVP set to launch voter awareness campaign in all seven LS constituencies of Delhi

NEW DELHI : The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a meeting on Friday and is set to launch a Voter Awareness Campaign across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi, with the participation of more than one thousand students from various universities, including DU, JNU, Jamia, and others.

This initiative aims to reach out to cluster areas, slums, villages, shelter homes, and other areas, disseminating crucial information on the significance of voting in the Lok Sabha elections through pamphlets, posters and meetings.

ABVP National Joint Organizing Secretary, Praffula Akant said , “ABVP is dedicated to engaging the youth of Bharat, especially first-time voters, to ensure maximum participation in the voting of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. This nationwide initiative strives for a hundred percent voter turnout. Delhi voters are scheduled to cast their votes in the sixth phase of elections on 25th May, and we are committed to mobilizing youth to exercise their franchise.”

ABVP National Secretary, Sushri Shivangi Kharwal, stated, “Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will encourage the youth of Delhi to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections through various creative mediums to make the students aware of the importance of their voting rights. Today’s meeting witnessed participation of hundreds of students and group leaders to make this initiative successful.”

Additionally, the Delhi University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of RSS-BJP and BJP’s youth morcha, has drawn up a detailed campaigning plan to seek votes for Narendra Modi, which includes door-to-door campaigns, gathering young voters, and reaching out to the states and marginalized areas to ensure maximum voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s youth wing, commonly known as BJYM, has already begun organizing their ‘Namo Yuva Chaupal’, where they gather in large numbers to discuss elections and area-specific issues in various mandals/districts. According to BJYM, two lakh youth chaupals have been planned to be organized across the country, with the target of reaching out to lakhs of youths. At these gatherings, the youth will be informed about the youth-centric works being done under the leadership of Modi.