Qutub Minar lit up in ‘Jashn-e-Matdan’ colours

NEW DELHI : As the Lok Sabha elections, which commenced on April 19, are currently underway nationwide, the Qutub Minar in the national capital showcased the spirit of ‘voting’ called ‘Jashn-e-Matdan’ on Saturday with its vibrant presentation of the ‘Chunav ka parv’ theme.

The Election Commission (EC) took to X and posted a video of the iconic Qutub Minar as it lit up to celebrate the spirit of elections and voting. The ECI wrote on X, “Let’s celebrate this festivity by casting our votes #GeneralElections2024.”

“Qutub Minar radiates the spirit of Jash-e-Matdan with its dazzling display of the #ChunavKaParv theme. Let’s celebrate this festivity by casting our votes #GeneralElections2024,” read the post. However, some netizens criticised the move, asking the EC to leave the Qutub Minar aside as it is not a commercial made for advertising entities like Burj Khalifa.

On Friday, phase 2 of the general elections 2024 was held in the country. Polling commenced across 88 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am. The country recorded an approximate voter turnout of 64% in the polls. Voters from 13 states and one UT participated in the elections, braving the hot weather conditions. From newlyweds to senior citizens, PwDs, women, and youngsters, all were seen casting their votes at the respective polling centers. Arrangements, including drinking water, medical kits, and fans, were made for voters.

In phase 2, voters from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker constituencies in Chhattisgarh cast their votes in a polling booth set up in their village for the first time for general elections. A total of 102 new polling stations were set up for the first time in these constituencies.