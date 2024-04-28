TV actor goes missing, abduction case lodged

NEW DELHI : A case of abduction was lodged by Delhi Police after an actor of a TV serial, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ went missing before catching a flight from IGI Airport, police said on Saturday. Gurucharan Singh, 50, is a resident of Delhi, and was reported missing five days back.

“The actor who plays the role of ‘Roshan Singh Sodhi’ in the TV serial went missing on April 22 evening,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena told TNIE.

“We have formed multiple teams. He was last seen near the Delhi airport with a backpack,” the DCP said.

Singh’s father lodged a missing complaint on April 22. “The actor left his home in Delhi to take a flight for Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, neither did he return to his home. His phone was also unreachable,” the complaint read.

The police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the route used by the actor. “We have even found some clues through technical investigation”, the DCP said.