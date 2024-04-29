Delhi: 149 per cent surge in cases of mobile use while driving

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police, in a bid to prevent road accidents, has prosecuted thousands of individuals in the past four months for driving vehicles while using mobile phones.

As per the data shared by the traffic police, there has been a staggering surge of nearly 149% in the number of prosecutions related to “mobile phone usage while driving” in the national capital in between January 1 and April 15 this year, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The use of mobile phones while driving a vehicle poses a serious threat to road safety, contributing significantly to distracted driving that increases the risk of road accidents manifold. Recognising the menace, Delhi Police has intensified enforcement efforts to curb this hazardous behaviour.

“In recent months, we have observed a disturbing surge in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users,” a senior officer said.

The statistics indicate a sharp rise in violations between January 1 and April 15, 2024. A total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported during the same timeframe in 2023, the traffic police data reflects.