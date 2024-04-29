Delhi: 149 per cent surge in cases of mobile use while driving

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police, in a bid to prevent road accidents, has prosecuted thousands of individuals in the past four months for driving vehicles while using mobile phones.
As per the data shared by the traffic police, there has been a staggering surge of nearly 149% in the number of prosecutions related to “mobile phone usage while driving” in the national capital in between January 1 and April 15 this year, compared to the corresponding period last year.
The use of mobile phones while driving a vehicle poses a serious threat to road safety, contributing significantly to distracted driving that increases the risk of road accidents manifold. Recognising the menace, Delhi Police has intensified enforcement efforts to curb this hazardous behaviour.
“In recent months, we have observed a disturbing surge in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users,” a senior officer said.
The statistics indicate a sharp rise in violations between January 1 and April 15, 2024. A total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported during the same timeframe in 2023, the traffic police data reflects.
The official said a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles in the city that saw the most instances of ‘distracted driving’ violations in 2024, Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, Safdarjung Enclave, among others, where the most challans issued, has been conducted by the Delhi Traffic Police.
“By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of such traffic violations, this study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety and adherence to traffic regulations,” said the officer.
The officer said the traffic police have initiated a targeted crackdown against individuals using mobile phones while driving. The offenders are being stringently prosecuted in accordance with the relevant provisions for violation of traffic regulations, with the aim of deterring such behaviour and promoting responsible road safety habits.
He further said, the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving and the legal consequences associated with this offence.
“We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving,” he added.