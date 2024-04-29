Delhi: Three injured as speeding Jaguar rams into cars, accused held

NEW DELHI: Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar vehicle lost control and rammed into three vehicles in the Delhi Cantonment area in the early hours of Sunday, a senior police officer said. The injured were identified as Harjeet Singh, a cab driver, resident of Shakarpur, and two others travelling in the same car.

The offending luxury vehicle was being driven by Saurabh Pahwa (23), a third year student at Jagan Institute of Management Studies in Rohini.

Sharing details of the accident, DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the accident was reported at 4.55 am on Sunday. “Medico-legal case reports of the injured cab driver Harjeet Singh, resident of Shakarpur, and other two persons in the cab were received at 8.32 am from AIIMS,” the DCP said, adding that Harjeet’s condition is critical, and unfit for statement.

The accused Saurabh, who is third year BBA student, was arrested later in the day. His medical examination is being conducted to ascertain if the accused was under the influence of any form of intoxication at the time of the incident, the senior officer said.

Preliminary questioning has revealed there was also a girl in the offending vehicle when accident occured. “A probe is underway. The accused Saurabh’s father is a property dealer and the car is registered on his name,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness to the incident who informed the police about it, said that he saw an injured boy and girl (occupants of Jaguar) fleeing from the scene after the accident.

“I saw two cars coming from opposite directions and colliding with each other. One of the cars then collided with the divider. There were two people in the Jaguar, a boy and a girl. They suffered minor injuries,” eyewitness Dheeraj Gupta said.