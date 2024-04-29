House fracture

Late evening, Thursday, April 25; less than 24 hours to go before the scheduled MCD mayoral elections, the civic body issues an order postponing the polls. ‘The election is subject to clearance from the Election Commission and the nomination of the presiding officer. Even though the poll body has assented to the polls for election of the new mayor and deputy mayor of the municipal corporation, the appointment of the presiding officer has not taken place,’ the civic body order says.

“Since the nomination of the presiding officer is mandatory as per Section 77(a) of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022), therefore, it may not be possible to conduct elections of the mayor and deputy mayor as per schedule,” the notice read.

Earlier in the evening. The Raj Niwas has issued a letter on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, to the chief secretary. “These are peculiar and unprecedented circumstances,” the letter reads.

“The serving chief minister is under judicial custody in a corruption case and therefore cannot discharge his functions.” The tone of the letter is blunt. The L-G does not intend to mince his words. “There is no scintilla of doubt that taking such a decision in the absence of inputs from the chief minister would be grossly inappropriate both in terms of law and propriety.”

“I do not deem it appropriate to exercise my power as administrator to appoint the presiding officer.” This is where the letter leaves us.