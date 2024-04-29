INDIA bloc will split before May 25: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday, in view of Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation from the post, said “slowly but surely” the opposition INDIA bloc will disintegrate before May 25, the polling day for Lok Sabha elections in the city.

“It’s becoming evident that the INDI-Alliance will completely dissolve before May 25,” a saffron party statement said, adding this explosion was set in motion the day the Congress started announcing candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the press, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the reason behind the possible demise of the INDIA bloc lies with the Congress, which gave tickets to individuals like Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, who have worked to divide the country and insult the majority community.

“Every individual who wants to see India develop, who wants to witness the nation’s progress, will never ally with corrupt individuals like Kejriwal and anti-national figures like Kanhaiya Kumar,” Sachdeva said.

He said signs of the Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation was apparent on the day when Rajkumar Chauhan wrote his resignation. “Whether Rajkumar Anand, Rajkumar Chauhan, or Arvind Singh Lovely, the common theme in their resignation letters was Arvind Kejriwal, the culprit behind corruption. Giving a ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar was also one of the major reasons,” Sachdeva said.