Kejriwal in jail for providing amenities: Sunita

NEW DELHI: The wife of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita, on Sunday, said her husband was in jail as he “provided free electricity, ensured a 24-hour supply, built schools and mohalla clinics, and promised to give Rs 1000 per month to women.”
“All of you love Kejriwal a lot, and this bothers them. What is his fault? His fault is that he gave free electricity, ensured 24-hour supply, made schools for your children, and mohalla clinics. And now, he will also give Rs 1000 per month to women. That is why they arrested him,” she said while conducting a roadshow in West Delhi in support of INDIA bloc candidate Mahabal Mishra.
“They have put Kejriwal in jail. So far, no court has pronounced him guilty. They are saying the investigation is on. If the investigation continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? Earlier, a person would go to jail when courts pronounced him guilty. They have started a new system: so long as the investigation continues, the case continues, he will remain in jail. This is clearly their high-handedness and dictatorship.”
Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since April 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21 after he missed nine summons related to the alleged liquor policy scam.
She said that Kejriwal has been diabetic for the last 22 years; he has been taking insulin every day, and he has to take 50 units of insulin a day. “He went to jail; his insulin was stopped. His blood sugar level crossed 300 mark. This way, his kidneys and liver could get damaged. For this as well, he had to go to the court. Do they (BJP-led central government) want to eliminate Kejriwal?” she said.
Urging the crowd to vote for INDIA bloc candidate, Sunita said, “In your constituency, our senior leader is contesting, He has been an MP here in the past. He has worked a lot for people in the past. All of you must vote for him. ‘Button dabega jhadu pe’ (press the button on jhadu, AAP’s election symbol. We will remove dictatorship, save democracy. All of us will fight unitedly and win.”
Responding to her allegations, Delhi BJP vice-president Yogita Singh said Sunita’s roadshows have become sponsored shows with same lot of people participating in the roadshows wherever they occur. “The people of Kalka ji assembly constituency did not participate in the roadshow. Whatever crowd was seen was managed from other areas. Most people seen in the crowd today seemed to have been brought from Punjab,” Singh said. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held on May 25.