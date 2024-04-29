Kejriwal in jail for providing amenities: Sunita

NEW DELHI: The wife of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita, on Sunday, said her husband was in jail as he “provided free electricity, ensured a 24-hour supply, built schools and mohalla clinics, and promised to give Rs 1000 per month to women.”

“All of you love Kejriwal a lot, and this bothers them. What is his fault? His fault is that he gave free electricity, ensured 24-hour supply, made schools for your children, and mohalla clinics. And now, he will also give Rs 1000 per month to women. That is why they arrested him,” she said while conducting a roadshow in West Delhi in support of INDIA bloc candidate Mahabal Mishra.

“They have put Kejriwal in jail. So far, no court has pronounced him guilty. They are saying the investigation is on. If the investigation continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? Earlier, a person would go to jail when courts pronounced him guilty. They have started a new system: so long as the investigation continues, the case continues, he will remain in jail. This is clearly their high-handedness and dictatorship.”

Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since April 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21 after he missed nine summons related to the alleged liquor policy scam.