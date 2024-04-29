Police say case filed over Shah’s ‘doctored video’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown people for allegedly making and spreading a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which he could be heard talking about the “abolishment of caste based reservation.”

“We received a complaint regarding the edited video of the Home Minister. Two complaints were received by police, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Following this, the Delhi Police Special Cell Cyber Wing IFSO unit filed an FIR,” a police officer said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act and a probe has been initiated.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showcasing Amit Shah making statements suggesting the BJP’s intention to annul reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The video gained traction particularly after the conclusion of the second phase of voting in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.