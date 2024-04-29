Soothe that sunburn

Come summer and along with it come all those mouth-watering mangoes, cool melons and refreshing salads. However, along with summer swimming also comes the dreaded sunburn. Like the parched earth, our skins also tend to become more dry and stinging.

Despite all your precautions you may underestimate the intensity of the sun and your ability to withstand it, and the result is a bad case of sunburn. Sunburn dehydrates skin in such a way that the top layers of skin cells slough off making you peel and blister, which can be both extremely irritating and painful as well as ugly.

Sunburn actually occurs when the epidermal cells are bombarded by burning UV- rays causing the enzyme capsules within to burst, destroying the cells and releasing an irritating substance into the surrounding tissue.

The other effect of these powerful rays is to dilute the tiny blood vessels which lie just below the skins surface. As more blood is pumped through them, their walls break down and leak serum and blood toxins, leading to external redness, then swelling and possibly blisters and localised pain.