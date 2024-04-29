Trilokpuri – Tiny houses, dirty streets, law and order problem worry residents

NEW DELHI: Living in small dwellings, struggling with basic amenities, and fearing communal tension are stories for many in the Trilokpuri assembly falling under the East Delhi constituency.

Trilokpuri’s modern history began in 1975-76 when the nearby slums were demolished, and the inhabitants relocated to the resettlement colony. However, according to residents, much had stayed the same since the 1990s. The quality of amenities and the quality of life remain the same.

Politically, the assembly has given a change to all major parties. It was ruled by the Congress from 1993 to 2003, BJP in 2008 and AAP from 2013 to present.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP’s Raju Dhingan defeated BJP’s Kiran Vaidya with around 30,000 votes. However, in the 2020 assembly polls, AAP changed its candidate and gave the ticket to Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, who defeated Kiran Vaidya of the BJP and Vijay Kumar of the Congress.

Trilokpuri, with a significant Dalit and Muslim population, recently witnessed communal tensions in 2014 when a clash erupted between the two communities over building a religious structure. The administration had imposed a month-and-a-half-long curfew in the area after the clashes.