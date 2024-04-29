Unnerved by Delhi CM’s grit, L-G’s actions helping AAP

Over the past few elections, the concept of star campaigners for political parties have been gaining ground. They are picked by a political party for their popularity. The list has to be sent to the Election Commission of India. There is no specific definition of a star campaigner in the law excepting that the expenditure incurred by these campaigners are billed to the party and not the candidate.

The election expenditure limit for candidates is ₹95 lakh per Lok Sabha constituency in larger States and ₹75 lakh in smaller States. Hence, these star campaigners would be vote-fetchers for candidates set up by respective parties without affecting their expenditure limit.

The electoral laws do not stipulate who can or cannot be made a star campaigner. S/he could be a famous person, a political heavyweight, a movie star, a well-known celebrity, a sportsperson or wives of jailed leaders as in the case of Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren.

With Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s best known face behind the bars, the ruling party of Delhi has been working out variations to give a push to their campaign. Sunita Kejriwal has been included in the list of Star Campaigners for the party in Delhi and other states like Gujarat, where it is fighting elections in alliance with the Congress.