Delhi: CM conveys his city concerns as he meets his wife, Atishi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, along with Cabinet Minister Atishi, on Monday met him in the Tihar Jail. After the meeting, Atishi told the media that the Delhi CM expressed concern about the welfare of two-crore people of the city as he took stock of the functioning of the government.

He kept on taking updates about the children studying in government schools and functioning of mohalla clinics and various other departments, she added.

Kejriwal also instructed the Water Minister Atishi to ensure proper water supply throughout the summers. Besides, in a message to the women of the city, the CM said he will be out of the jail to fulfill his promise of granting monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to them. On enquiring about his well-being, the CM said, “Do not worry about me, my health. Rather, tell me how the schools are functioning, have the books reached the schools on time, are the children facing any problem in their studies? Is the shortage of medicines in mohalla clinics over? Are the people getting medicines or not?, Atishi said.

The CM has also asked the MLAs to continuously inspect their constituencies, meet the people, and address their grievances, she added.

Flaying the BJP, she said, “This is BJP’s dictatorship. You will form new rules. Two people are allowed to meet in one go. We had permission to meet him but suddenly they refused. Such a dictatorship did not happen even during British rule. Political prisoners were treated with respect,” the senior AAP leader said.